UMass fires men’s basketball coach Matt McCall

The Associated Press

March 2, 2022, 12:30 PM

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — UMass has fired men’s basketball coach Matt McCall, effective at the end of the season.

McCall is 58-81 over five seasons in Amherst. He will coach the Minutemen (12-16, 5-11 Atlantic 10) through the conference tournament.

“Matt poured himself into this role and has been a great teammate and partner as we worked to build a championship program,” athletic director Ryan Bamford said in a statement on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, we have not met the results we desire on the court.”

UMass has reached the NCAA Tournament just once since making seven straight trips from 1992-98 under John Calipari and Bruiser Flint, including a trip to the Final Four in 1996 that was vacated for rules violations.

