UMass faces George Mason on 3-game road skid

UMass Minutemen (13-16, 6-11 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (14-14, 7-8 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass will look to stop its three-game road skid when the Minutemen play George Mason.

The Patriots have gone 10-3 at home. George Mason is fifth in the A-10 with 14.1 assists per game led by Xavier Johnson averaging 4.6.

The Minutemen are 6-11 in conference games. UMass is seventh in the A-10 with 13.9 assists per game led by Noah Fernandes averaging 5.4.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. George Mason won the last matchup 72-62 on Jan. 30. D’Shawn Schwartz scored 15 points points to help lead the Patriots to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davonte Gaines is averaging 10.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Patriots. Josh Oduro is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Fernandes is averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 assists for the Minutemen. Rich Kelly is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

