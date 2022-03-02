UIC visits Purdue Fort Wayne following Johnson’s 21-point showing

UIC Flames (14-15, 9-10 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (20-10, 15-6 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC faces the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Kevin Johnson scored 21 points in UIC’s 80-69 victory over the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Mastodons are 14-2 on their home court. Purdue Fort Wayne is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Flames have gone 9-10 against Horizon opponents. UIC ranks seventh in the Horizon shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Purdue Fort Wayne won the last matchup 73-66 on Feb. 13. Damian Chong Qui scored 20 to help lead Purdue Fort Wayne to the victory, and Damaria Franklin scored 17 points for UIC.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Godfrey averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Jalon Pipkins is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Franklin averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc. Johnson is averaging 12.3 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 9-1, averaging 76.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

