UIC takes home win streak into matchup with Milwaukee

Milwaukee Panthers (10-21, 8-14 Horizon) at UIC Flames (13-15, 9-10 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UIC -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Flames face Milwaukee.

The Flames have gone 6-6 in home games. UIC is ninth in the Horizon with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jace Carter averaging 2.2.

The Panthers are 8-14 in Horizon play. Milwaukee averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Flames won 71-58 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Michael Diggins led the Flames with 16 points, and DeAndre Gholston led the Panthers with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damaria Franklin is scoring 18.2 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Flames. Zion Griffin is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for UIC.

Jordan Lathon is averaging 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Gholston is averaging 13.0 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 32.6% over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 61.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

