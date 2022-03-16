UConn takes on New Mexico State in first round of NCAA Tournament

New Mexico State Aggies (27-6, 13-4 WAC) vs. UConn Huskies (23-9, 13-6 Big East) Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 6:50 p.m.…

New Mexico State Aggies (27-6, 13-4 WAC) vs. UConn Huskies (23-9, 13-6 Big East)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -6.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 21 UConn Huskies and New Mexico State Aggies meet in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Huskies have gone 13-6 against Big East opponents. UConn has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

The Aggies are 13-4 against WAC teams. New Mexico State is second in the WAC allowing 63.1 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: R.J. Cole is shooting 41.3% and averaging 15.7 points for the Huskies. Tyrese Martin is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UConn.

Jabari Rice is averaging 12.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Aggies. Teddy Allen is averaging 16.0 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 65.3 points, 39.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 3.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

