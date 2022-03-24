UCLA meets North Carolina in Sweet 16 matchup

North Carolina Tar Heels (26-9, 15-5 ACC) vs. UCLA Bruins (28-7, 15-5 Pac-12) Philadelphia; Friday, 9:39 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

North Carolina Tar Heels (26-9, 15-5 ACC) vs. UCLA Bruins (28-7, 15-5 Pac-12)

Philadelphia; Friday, 9:39 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 11 UCLA Bruins and North Carolina Tar Heels meet in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Bruins’ record in Pac-12 play is 15-5. UCLA ranks seventh in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 32.5 rebounds. Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads the Bruins with 5.7 boards.

The Tar Heels’ record in ACC games is 15-5. North Carolina is the ACC leader with 28.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 8.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquez is averaging 14 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Bruins. Jules Bernard is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Bacot is shooting 58.8% and averaging 16.4 points for the Tar Heels. Brady Manek is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 68.4 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 40.7 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.