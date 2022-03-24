RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Key things to know | UN to vote on blaming Russia | Biden meets with Western allies | Ukraine president pleads for worldwide support | US says Russian troops committed war crimes
Home » College Basketball » UCLA meets North Carolina…

UCLA meets North Carolina in Sweet 16 matchup

The Associated Press

March 24, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

North Carolina Tar Heels (26-9, 15-5 ACC) vs. UCLA Bruins (28-7, 15-5 Pac-12)

Philadelphia; Friday, 9:39 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 11 UCLA Bruins and North Carolina Tar Heels meet in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Bruins’ record in Pac-12 play is 15-5. UCLA ranks seventh in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 32.5 rebounds. Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads the Bruins with 5.7 boards.

The Tar Heels’ record in ACC games is 15-5. North Carolina is the ACC leader with 28.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 8.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquez is averaging 14 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Bruins. Jules Bernard is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Bacot is shooting 58.8% and averaging 16.4 points for the Tar Heels. Brady Manek is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 68.4 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 40.7 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

State Department shifting power to the end user as telework stays mainstream

EPA adopts 'hybrid workplace' model in office reentry plans set for May

VA brings employees back to the office, but envisions hybrid workplace for eligible staff

DoD takes on suicide with monumental independent committee

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up