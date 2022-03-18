RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian missiles hit near Lviv airport | Putin responses to opponents | WNBA's Griner's detention extended | How to help
UCLA Bruins and Saint Mary’s Gaels meet in NCAA Tournament second round

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 2:22 AM

Saint Mary’s Gaels (26-7, 12-3 WCC) vs. UCLA Bruins (27-7, 15-5 Pac-12)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -3.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 11 UCLA Bruins take on the No. 18 Saint Mary’s Gaels in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bruins have gone 15-5 against Pac-12 teams. UCLA has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gaels are 12-3 in WCC play. Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 70.1 points while outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyger Campbell is averaging 11.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Bruins. Johnny Juzang is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Alex Ducas is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 10.3 points. Tommy Kuhse is shooting 50.7% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 68.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Gaels: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

