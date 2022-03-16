UCLA and Akron square off in first round of NCAA Tournament

Akron Zips (24-9, 14-6 MAC) vs. UCLA Bruins (26-7, 15-5 Pac-12) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9:50 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Akron Zips (24-9, 14-6 MAC) vs. UCLA Bruins (26-7, 15-5 Pac-12)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9:50 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -13.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 11 UCLA Bruins play in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the Akron Zips.

The Bruins have gone 15-5 against Pac-12 opponents. UCLA is seventh in the Pac-12 with 29.5 points per game in the paint led by Jaime Jaquez Jr. averaging 7.2.

The Zips are 14-6 in MAC play. Akron is fifth in the MAC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Enrique Freeman averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Juzang is averaging 16 points for the Bruins. Jaquez is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Xavier Castaneda averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Ali Ali is shooting 44.7% and averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Zips: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

