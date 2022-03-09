RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | How to support Ukraine
Home » College Basketball » UCF faces South Florida…

UCF faces South Florida in AAC Tournament

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

South Florida Bulls (8-22, 3-15 AAC) vs. UCF Knights (17-11, 9-9 AAC)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UCF Knights play in the AAC Tournament against the South Florida Bulls.

The Knights have gone 13-3 at home. UCF scores 70.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Bulls are 3-15 against AAC opponents. South Florida ranks seventh in the AAC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Russel Tchewa averaging 2.1.

The teams meet for the third time this season. UCF won 68-49 in the last matchup on Feb. 4. Darin Green Jr. led UCF with 23 points, and Tchewa led South Florida with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheikh Mbacke Diong is averaging 6.9 points and six rebounds for the Knights. Green is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for UCF.

Caleb Murphy is scoring 11.2 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bulls. Tchewa is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 56.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 3.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

Pentagon comptroller says space, AI, microelectronics key in next budget

3 upcoming contracts women-owned small businesses should know about

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up