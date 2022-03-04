UC Riverside hosts Jones and Long Beach State

UC Riverside Highlanders (16-10, 9-5 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (17-11, 11-3 Big West) Long Beach, California; Saturday,…

UC Riverside Highlanders (16-10, 9-5 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (17-11, 11-3 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hosts the UC Riverside Highlanders after Jadon Jones scored 21 points in Long Beach State’s 68-65 victory over the UC Davis Aggies.

The Beach are 10-3 on their home court. Long Beach State is 8-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Highlanders are 9-5 in conference games. UC Riverside is second in the Big West with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Callum McRae averaging 7.9.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Long Beach State won 68-62 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Colin Slater led Long Beach State with 16 points, and Zyon Pullin led UC Riverside with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aboubacar Traore is averaging 8.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Beach. Jones is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Pullin is scoring 13.6 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Highlanders. Dominick Pickett is averaging 14.0 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 51.0% over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

