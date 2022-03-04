UC Irvine hosts McCall and CSU Bakersfield

UC Irvine Anteaters (14-9, 8-5 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-17, 2-11 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (14-9, 8-5 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-17, 2-11 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield hosts the UC Irvine Anteaters after Justin McCall scored 26 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 72-70 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

The Roadrunners have gone 5-6 at home. CSU Bakersfield averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 7-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Anteaters have gone 8-5 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine scores 66.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. UC Irvine won the last matchup 57-52 on Jan. 28. Austin Johnson scored 11 points to help lead the Anteaters to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Higgins is averaging 9.3 points for the Roadrunners. McCall is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Justin Hohn is averaging 7.7 points for the Anteaters. Collin Welp is averaging 12.2 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 65.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 65.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.