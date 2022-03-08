RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
UC Davis takes on Cal Poly in Big West Tournament

The Associated Press

March 8, 2022, 2:42 AM

Cal Poly Mustangs (7-20, 2-12 Big West) vs. UC Davis Aggies (12-10, 5-6 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Tuesday, 11:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Davis -5.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UC Davis Aggies play in the Big West Tournament against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Aggies have gone 7-5 in home games. UC Davis ranks sixth in the Big West with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Caleb Fuller averaging 4.8.

The Mustangs have gone 2-12 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly is 2-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mustangs won 82-74 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Alimamy Koroma led the Mustangs with 21 points, and Christian Anigwe led the Aggies with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezra Manjon is averaging 15.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Aggies. Elijah Pepper is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

Camren Pierce is averaging 8.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Mustangs. Koroma is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

