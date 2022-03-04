UC Davis hosts Milstead and CSU Fullerton

UC Davis Aggies (12-9, 5-5 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (17-10, 10-4 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (12-9, 5-5 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (17-10, 10-4 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton hosts the UC Davis Aggies after Damari Milstead scored 26 points in CSU Fullerton’s 75-72 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Titans have gone 10-2 at home. CSU Fullerton ranks eighth in the Big West with 10.8 assists per game led by Milstead averaging 3.0.

The Aggies are 5-5 in conference matchups. UC Davis averages 69.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big West play. CSU Fullerton won the last matchup 74-58 on Jan. 28. Milstead scored 20 points points to help lead the Titans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milstead is averaging 11.7 points and 1.9 steals for the Titans. E.J. Anosike is averaging 14.3 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 48% over the past 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Ezra Manjon is averaging 15.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Aggies. Elijah Pepper is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12 assists, eight steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

