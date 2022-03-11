RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
UAB holds on for 102-98 win over Middle Tennessee in 3OT

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 7:06 PM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jordan Walker made a layup for an 11-point lead with 15 seconds left in triple overtime and UAB beat Middle Tennessee 102-98 in the Conference USA tournament semifinals on Friday.

Walker finished with 40 points and Michael Ertel scored a season-high 26 points for UAB (26-7). Quan Jackson added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

DeAndre Dishman scored a career-high 25 points and had nine rebounds for the Blue Raiders (23-10). Donovan Sims added 21 points and nine rebounds. Camryn Weston had 17 points and nine rebounds.

