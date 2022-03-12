UAB Blazers and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs play for C-USA Championship

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (24-9, 12-6 C-USA) vs. UAB Blazers (26-7, 14-4 C-USA) Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (24-9, 12-6 C-USA) vs. UAB Blazers (26-7, 14-4 C-USA)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -3.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: The UAB Blazers and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs meet in the C-USA Championship.

The Blazers are 16-1 on their home court. UAB ranks eighth in C-USA with 13.2 assists per game led by Jordan Walker averaging 4.9.

The Bulldogs are 12-6 in conference play. Louisiana Tech averages 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. UAB won the last matchup 87-74 on March 5. Walker scored 24 to help lead UAB to the win, and Kenneth Lofton Jr. scored 20 points for Louisiana Tech.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 20.2 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals. Quan Jackson is shooting 56.1% and averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for UAB.

Lofton is averaging 16.1 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Keaston Willis is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 8-2, averaging 93.9 points, 39.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 60.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

