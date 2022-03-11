RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Tulane gets past Temple 69-60 in AAC tourney

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 6:05 PM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kevin Cross had 18 points and nine rebounds as Tulane beat Temple 69-60 in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament on Friday.

DeVon Baker added 15 points and Jaylen Forbes had 12 points and nine rebounds for Tulane (14-14). Sion James had nine points, nine assists and five blocks

Hysier Miller scored a season-high 21 points for the Owls (17-12). Zach Hicks added 12 points, and Jahlil White had five points and 10 rebounds.

