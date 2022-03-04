Troy hosts Little Rock after Jefferson’s 24-point outing

Little Rock Trojans (9-18, 3-11 Sun Belt) vs. Troy Trojans (19-10, 10-6 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Little Rock Trojans (9-18, 3-11 Sun Belt) vs. Troy Trojans (19-10, 10-6 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock plays the Troy Trojans after Jordan Jefferson scored 24 points in Little Rock’s 75-71 win against the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Troy Trojans are 10-3 in home games. Troy ranks third in the Sun Belt with 14.1 assists per game led by Duke Deen averaging 3.1.

The Little Rock Trojans are 3-11 against Sun Belt opponents. Little Rock gives up 73.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.4 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Little Rock won 66-62 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Jovan Stulic led Little Rock with 18 points, and Christyon Eugene led Troy with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Efe Odigie is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Troy Trojans. Desmond Williams is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Troy.

Isaiah Palermo is shooting 46.8% and averaging 11.2 points for the Little Rock Trojans. Jefferson is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Troy Trojans: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Little Rock Trojans: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.