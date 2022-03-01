Toledo visits Buffalo following Rollins’ 24-point outing

Toledo Rockets (23-6, 15-3 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (19-8, 13-4 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Toledo Rockets (23-6, 15-3 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (19-8, 13-4 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -2.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo faces the Buffalo Bulls after Ryan Rollins scored 24 points in Toledo’s 88-73 win over the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Bulls are 9-2 in home games. Buffalo averages 81.1 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Rockets have gone 15-3 against MAC opponents. Toledo ranks third in the MAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by JT Shumate averaging 2.1.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Toledo won the last matchup 86-75 on Jan. 26. Rollins scored 25 points to help lead the Rockets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeenathan Williams averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 19.3 points while shooting 45.4% from beyond the arc. Ronaldo Segu is averaging 15.1 points and 5.3 assists over the past 10 games for Buffalo.

Rayj Dennis is averaging 12.6 points, six rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Rockets. Rollins is averaging 14.8 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 9-1, averaging 92.3 points, 45.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.