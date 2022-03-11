RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Toledo takes on Akron following Millner’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 2:22 AM

Akron Zips (22-9, 14-6 MAC) vs. Toledo Rockets (26-6, 17-3 MAC)

Cleveland; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts the Akron Zips after Setric Millner Jr. scored 22 points in Toledo’s 72-71 victory against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Rockets are 13-1 in home games. Toledo is the top team in the MAC with 38.9 points in the paint led by Rayj Dennis averaging 2.7.

The Zips are 14-6 in MAC play. Akron is 5-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Rockets won 84-76 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Ryan Rollins led the Rockets with 21 points, and Bryan Trimble Jr. led the Zips with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dennis is averaging 12.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Rockets. Millner is averaging 14.2 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 52.4% over the last 10 games for Toledo.

Ali Ali is averaging 14.2 points for the Zips. Enrique Freeman is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 84.4 points, 36.5 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Zips: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

