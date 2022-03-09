RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | How to support Ukraine
Toledo meets Central Michigan in MAC Tournament

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 2:22 AM

Central Michigan Chippewas (7-22, 6-12 MAC) vs. Toledo Rockets (25-6, 17-3 MAC)

Cleveland; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toledo Rockets take on the Central Michigan Chippewas in the MAC Tournament.

The Rockets are 13-1 on their home court. Toledo is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Chippewas are 6-12 in conference play. Central Michigan gives up 77.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.3 points per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Toledo won the last matchup 68-66 on Feb. 20. JT Shumate scored 29 to help lead Toledo to the win, and Cameron Healy scored 18 points for Central Michigan.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shumate is shooting 51.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 15.7 points and 6.1 rebounds. Ryan Rollins is shooting 47.3% and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

Kevin Miller is averaging 13.1 points and 4.5 assists for the Chippewas. Harrison Henderson is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Chippewas: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

