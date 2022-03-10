RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
Home » College Basketball » Toledo meets Central Michigan…

Toledo meets Central Michigan in MAC Tournament

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Central Michigan Chippewas (7-22, 6-12 MAC) vs. Toledo Rockets (25-6, 17-3 MAC)

Cleveland; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo -17.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Toledo Rockets play the Central Michigan Chippewas in the MAC Tournament.

The Rockets have gone 13-1 at home. Toledo is the top team in the MAC shooting 36.5% from deep, led by JT Shumate shooting 51.2% from 3-point range.

The Chippewas are 6-12 in MAC play. Central Michigan ranks fifth in the MAC shooting 34.5% from downtown. Oscar Lopez Jr. leads the Chippewas shooting 38.5% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Toledo won the last matchup 68-66 on Feb. 20. Shumate scored 29 to help lead Toledo to the victory, and Cameron Healy scored 18 points for Central Michigan.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shumate is shooting 51.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 15.7 points and 6.1 rebounds. Ryan Rollins is shooting 47.3% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Toledo.

Healy averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Kevin Miller is averaging 14.7 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Chippewas: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

OPM retirement backlog increases to new record high in February

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up