Thomas scores 20 to lift Portland St. over S. Utah

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 10:15 PM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Khalid Thomas had 20 points as seven-seed Portland State beat two-seed Southern Utah 77-65 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

Michael Carter III had 13 points and six rebounds for Portland State (14-16). Ian Burke added 10 points.

Maizen Fausett had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Thunderbirds (20-11). Dre Marin added 13 points. John Knight III had 13 points and seven rebounds.

