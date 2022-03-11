Thomas leads Portland State against Northern Colorado after 20-point game

Portland State Vikings (14-16, 10-10 Big Sky) vs. Northern Colorado Bears (19-14, 13-7 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Friday, 10 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (14-16, 10-10 Big Sky) vs. Northern Colorado Bears (19-14, 13-7 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State visits the Northern Colorado Bears after Khalid Thomas scored 20 points in Portland State’s 77-65 victory against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Bears are 9-4 in home games. Northern Colorado averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 9-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Vikings are 10-10 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State has a 6-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Portland State won 106-99 in the last matchup on Feb. 4. Ezekiel Alley led Portland State with 23 points, and Daylen Kountz led Northern Colorado with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kountz is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bears. Matt Johnson is averaging 17.5 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Thomas is shooting 42.5% and averaging 12.8 points for the Vikings. Alley is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.