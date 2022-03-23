The Citadel brings Ed Conroy back as men’s basketball coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ed Conroy, who led only one of two 20-win seasons in the history of The Citadel,…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ed Conroy, who led only one of two 20-win seasons in the history of The Citadel, is returning as the school’s men’s basketball coach.

Athletic director Mike Capaccio announced Conroy’s hire Wednesday. He takes over for Dugger Baucom, whose contract wasn’t renewed after seven mostly struggling seasons.

Conroy coached at The Citadel from 2006-2010, guiding the school to a 20-13 record in 2008-09. The only other 20-win season for the Bulldogs came under Les Robinson in 1978-79.

Conroy went 49-76 in his four seasons with the Bulldogs.

Conroy left The Citadel to become Tulane’s head coach from 2010-2016. He was an assistant coach at Minnesota for five season and most recently was an assistant for Jerry Stackhouse at Vanderbilt.

Conroy said he was excited about returning to The Citadel. “I cannot wait to get to work and have the incredible privilege of representing” the school and the team again, he said in a statement.

Conroy is the cousin of the late novelist Pat Conroy, a Citadel graduate who had a contentious relationship with his alma mater — Pat Conroy authored “The Lords of Discipline” about his time at The Citadel — before he reconciled with the school in 2002. Pat Conroy was named to the school’s Hall of Fame in 2014, two years before his death.

Ed Conroy played for The Citadel from 1985-89 and is still among the all-time top 10 in career free-throw shooting (.815) and three-point shooting (.395).

