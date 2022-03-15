RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Fighting continues as sides plan talks | Anti-war protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | How to help
Home » College Basketball » The Associated Press Men's…

The Associated Press Men’s All-America Teams

The Associated Press

March 15, 2022, 12:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Associated Press All-America men’s basketball team with statistics through regular-season and conference tournaments:

First Team

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky, 6-9, 255, Junior, Lubumbashi, Congo, 17.0 points, 15.1 rebounds (59 of 60 first-place votes, 298 points)

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin, Sophomore, La Crosse, Wisconsin, 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds (57, 294)

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas, Senior, Kansas City, Missouri, 19.7 points, 5.1 rebounds (46, 270)

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois, 7-0, 285, Junior, Kingston, Jamaica, 21.1 points, 10.6 rebounds (42, 259)

Keegan Murray, Iowa, 6-8, 225, Sophomore, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 23.6 points, 8.6 rebounds (39, 248)

Second Team

Jabari Smith, Auburn, 6-10, 220, Freshman, Fayetteville, Georgia, 17.0 points, 7.1 rebounds (15, 187)

Drew Timme, Gonzaga, 6-10, 235, Junior, Richardson, Texas, 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds (14, 159)

Jaden Ivey, Purdue, 6-4, 195, Sophomore, South Bend, Indiana, 17.4 points, 4.9 rebounds (9, 157)

Benedict Mathurin, Arizona, 6-6, 210, Sophomore, Montreal, Quebec, 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds (7, 146)

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga, 7-0, 195, Freshman, Minneapolis, Minnesota, 14.2 points, 9.6 rebounds (3, 144)

Third Team

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 6-10, 250, Freshman, Seattle, Washington, 17.0 points, 7.8 rebounds (2, 110)

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State, 6-7, 240, Junior, Belleville, Illinois, 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds (3, 104)

Collin Gillespie, Villanova, 6-3, 195, Senior, Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania, 15.9 points, 3.8 rebounds (4, 83)

Walker Kessler, Auburn, 7-1, 245, Sophomore, Newnan, Georgia, 11.7 points, 8.2 rebounds (0, 42)

James Akinjo, Baylor, 6-1, 190, Senior, Oakland, California, 13.4 points, 5.7 assists (0, 35)

JD Notae, Arkansas, 6-2, 190, Senior, Covington, Georgia, 18.4 points, 4.5 rebounds (0, 35)

Honorable Mention (alphabetical order)

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts; Armando Bacot, North Carolina; Tari Eason, LSU; Zach Edey, Purdue; Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers; Johnny Juzang, UCLA; David Roddy, Colorado State; Alondes Williams, Wake Forest.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

In a reversal of roles, Congress tells the TMF to ‘show me the money’

Five key provisions in the just-signed 2022 intelligence authorization bill

VA looks to do more with fewer facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up