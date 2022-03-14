The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (20)
|29-2
|739
|1
|2. Stanford (9)
|28-3
|728
|2
|3. NC State (1)
|29-3
|693
|3
|4. Louisville
|25-4
|624
|5
|5. UConn
|25-5
|605
|6
|6. Texas
|26-6
|599
|7
|7. Baylor
|27-6
|597
|4
|8. Iowa
|23-7
|541
|8
|9. LSU
|25-5
|505
|9
|10. Iowa St.
|26-6
|473
|10
|11. Indiana
|22-8
|455
|11
|12. Michigan
|22-6
|413
|12
|13. Maryland
|21-8
|383
|13
|14. Ohio St.
|23-6
|338
|14
|15. Kentucky
|19-11
|301
|16
|16. Virginia Tech
|23-9
|254
|17
|17. North Carolina
|23-6
|236
|18
|18. Tennessee
|23-8
|218
|19
|19. Arizona
|20-7
|213
|20
|20. BYU
|26-3
|201
|15
|21. Notre Dame
|22-8
|159
|22
|22. Oklahoma
|24-8
|156
|21
|23. Florida Gulf Coast
|29-2
|132
|23
|24. UCF
|25-3
|58
|25
|25. Princeton
|24-4
|46
|24
Others receiving votes: Mississippi 20, Miami 19, Villanova 14, Colorado 10, Nebraska 4, Georgia 4, Georgia Tech 3, Kansas 3, Oregon 2, Florida 2, IUPUI 1, Gonzaga 1.
