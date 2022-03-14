RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | Peace talks resume | How to help
Home » College Basketball » The AP Top 25…

The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press

March 14, 2022, 1:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (20) 29-2 739 1
2. Stanford (9) 28-3 728 2
3. NC State (1) 29-3 693 3
4. Louisville 25-4 624 5
5. UConn 25-5 605 6
6. Texas 26-6 599 7
7. Baylor 27-6 597 4
8. Iowa 23-7 541 8
9. LSU 25-5 505 9
10. Iowa St. 26-6 473 10
11. Indiana 22-8 455 11
12. Michigan 22-6 413 12
13. Maryland 21-8 383 13
14. Ohio St. 23-6 338 14
15. Kentucky 19-11 301 16
16. Virginia Tech 23-9 254 17
17. North Carolina 23-6 236 18
18. Tennessee 23-8 218 19
19. Arizona 20-7 213 20
20. BYU 26-3 201 15
21. Notre Dame 22-8 159 22
22. Oklahoma 24-8 156 21
23. Florida Gulf Coast 29-2 132 23
24. UCF 25-3 58 25
25. Princeton 24-4 46 24

Others receiving votes: Mississippi 20, Miami 19, Villanova 14, Colorado 10, Nebraska 4, Georgia 4, Georgia Tech 3, Kansas 3, Oregon 2, Florida 2, IUPUI 1, Gonzaga 1.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Congress taps brakes on DoD project to reform IT funding

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up