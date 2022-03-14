The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar.…

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (20) 29-2 739 1 2. Stanford (9) 28-3 728 2 3. NC State (1) 29-3 693 3 4. Louisville 25-4 624 5 5. UConn 25-5 605 6 6. Texas 26-6 599 7 7. Baylor 27-6 597 4 8. Iowa 23-7 541 8 9. LSU 25-5 505 9 10. Iowa St. 26-6 473 10 11. Indiana 22-8 455 11 12. Michigan 22-6 413 12 13. Maryland 21-8 383 13 14. Ohio St. 23-6 338 14 15. Kentucky 19-11 301 16 16. Virginia Tech 23-9 254 17 17. North Carolina 23-6 236 18 18. Tennessee 23-8 218 19 19. Arizona 20-7 213 20 20. BYU 26-3 201 15 21. Notre Dame 22-8 159 22 22. Oklahoma 24-8 156 21 23. Florida Gulf Coast 29-2 132 23 24. UCF 25-3 58 25 25. Princeton 24-4 46 24

Others receiving votes: Mississippi 20, Miami 19, Villanova 14, Colorado 10, Nebraska 4, Georgia 4, Georgia Tech 3, Kansas 3, Oregon 2, Florida 2, IUPUI 1, Gonzaga 1.

