Texas Tech plays in Big 12 Tournament against the Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones (20-11, 7-11 Big 12) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (23-8, 12-6 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the Iowa State Cyclones in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Red Raiders have gone 18-0 at home. Texas Tech is second in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 60.7 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

The Cyclones are 7-11 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State scores 67.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Texas Tech won 72-60 in the last matchup on Jan. 19. Bryson Williams led Texas Tech with 16 points, and Caleb Grill led Iowa State with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Obanor is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 9.8 points. Williams is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for Texas Tech.

Grill is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 6.5 points. Izaiah Brockington is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 63.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Cyclones: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.