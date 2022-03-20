RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
Texas Tech and Notre Dame play in second round of NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press

March 20, 2022, 2:22 AM

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (24-10, 15-5 ACC) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (26-9, 12-6 Big 12)

San Diego; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Tech -8; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders and Notre Dame Fighting Irish meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Red Raiders have gone 12-6 against Big 12 teams. Texas Tech is seventh in the Big 12 shooting 32.3% from downtown, led by Bryson Williams shooting 42.7% from 3-point range.

The Fighting Irish’s record in ACC action is 15-5. Notre Dame has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 13.9 points for the Red Raiders. Adonis Arms is averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Dane Goodwin averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc. Blake Wesley is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 7-3, averaging 83.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

