Texas Tech and Montana State play in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 2:42 AM

Montana State Bobcats (27-7, 16-4 Big Sky) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (25-9, 12-6 Big 12)

San Diego; Friday, 1:45 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Tech -15; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the Montana State Bobcats in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Red Raiders have gone 12-6 against Big 12 teams. Texas Tech ranks eighth in the Big 12 shooting 31.4% from deep, led by Bryson Williams shooting 40.5% from 3-point range.

The Bobcats are 16-4 in Big Sky play. Montana State averages 77.0 points while outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin McCullar is averaging 9.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Red Raiders. Williams is averaging 9.9 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 54.8% over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Xavier Bishop is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Bobcats. Tyler Patterson is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 63.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 3.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

