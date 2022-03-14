RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia seeks aid from China | Peace talks resume | Ukrainian Olympian joins fight | How to help
Texas Southern Tigers and Texas A&M-CC Islanders square off in the First 4

The Associated Press

March 14, 2022, 12:22 AM

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (23-11, 7-7 Southland) vs. Texas Southern Tigers (18-12, 13-5 SWAC)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Southern Tigers and Texas A&M-CC Islanders meet in the NCAA Tournament First Four round.

The Tigers are 13-5 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern scores 69.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Islanders are 7-7 against Southland teams. Texas A&M-CC is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Walker III is averaging 9.7 points for the Tigers. John Jones is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Isaac Mushila is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Islanders. Simeon Fryer is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

