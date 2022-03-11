Texas Southern and Grambling meet in conference matchup

Grambling Tigers (12-19, 8-9 SWAC) vs. Texas Southern Tigers (16-12, 13-5 SWAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Grambling Tigers (12-19, 8-9 SWAC) vs. Texas Southern Tigers (16-12, 13-5 SWAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Southern -7; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cameron Christon and the Grambling Tigers visit John Walker III and the Texas Southern Tigers in SWAC play.

The Texas Southern Tigers have gone 7-2 at home. Texas Southern leads the SWAC in rebounding, averaging 34.3 boards. Brison Gresham leads the Texas Southern Tigers with 7.0 rebounds.

The Grambling Tigers have gone 8-9 against SWAC opponents. Grambling ranks fifth in the SWAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by A.J. Taylor averaging 1.8.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Tigers won 68-65 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. John Jones led the Tigers with 15 points, and Christon led the Tigers with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is averaging 9.4 points for the Texas Southern Tigers. Bryson Etienne is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 10.5 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Grambling Tigers. Christon is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texas Southern Tigers: 8-2, averaging 66.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Grambling Tigers: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.