Texas A&M takes on Florida in SEC Tournament

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

Florida Gators (19-12, 9-9 SEC) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (20-11, 9-9 SEC)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M -2; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas A&M Aggies and Florida Gators play in the SEC Tournament.

The Aggies are 13-4 in home games. Texas A&M is fourth in the SEC shooting 32.6% from deep, led by Hayden Hefner shooting 41.2% from 3-point range.

The Gators have gone 9-9 against SEC opponents. Florida is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Texas A&M won the last matchup 56-55 on Feb. 16. Quenton Jackson scored 16 to help lead Texas A&M to the victory, and Colin Castleton scored 15 points for Florida.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Castleton is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Gators. Myreon Jones is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Gators: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 26.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

