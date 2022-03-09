RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | How to support Ukraine
Home » College Basketball » Texas A&M faces Florida…

Texas A&M faces Florida in SEC Tournament

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Florida Gators (19-12, 9-9 SEC) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (20-11, 9-9 SEC)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas A&M Aggies and Florida Gators square off in the SEC Tournament.

The Aggies have gone 13-4 at home. Texas A&M has a 5-1 record in one-possession games.

The Gators are 9-9 in SEC play. Florida is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Texas A&M won the last matchup 56-55 on Feb. 16. Quenton Jackson scored 16 to help lead Texas A&M to the win, and Colin Castleton scored 15 points for Florida.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 14.5 points and 1.6 steals. Tyrece Radford is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Castleton is averaging 16.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Gators. Tyree Appleby is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68 points per game.

Gators: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 26.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

Pentagon comptroller says space, AI, microelectronics key in next budget

3 upcoming contracts women-owned small businesses should know about

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up