Texas A&M faces Florida in SEC Tournament

Florida Gators (19-12, 9-9 SEC) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (20-11, 9-9 SEC) Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Gators (19-12, 9-9 SEC) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (20-11, 9-9 SEC)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas A&M Aggies and Florida Gators square off in the SEC Tournament.

The Aggies have gone 13-4 at home. Texas A&M has a 5-1 record in one-possession games.

The Gators are 9-9 in SEC play. Florida is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Texas A&M won the last matchup 56-55 on Feb. 16. Quenton Jackson scored 16 to help lead Texas A&M to the win, and Colin Castleton scored 15 points for Florida.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 14.5 points and 1.6 steals. Tyrece Radford is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Castleton is averaging 16.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Gators. Tyree Appleby is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68 points per game.

Gators: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 26.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.