Texas A&M-CC visits Incarnate Word following Glasper’s 20-point outing

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 2:42 AM

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (19-11, 6-7 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-23, 3-10 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word plays the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after RJ Glasper scored 20 points in Incarnate Word’s 69-67 victory over the McNeese Cowboys.

The Cardinals are 5-9 in home games. Incarnate Word ranks eighth in the Southland with seven offensive rebounds per game led by Jacob Teer averaging four.

The Islanders are 6-7 against conference opponents. Texas A&M-CC is fourth in the Southland scoring 34.8 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Jackson averaging 0.7.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Texas A&M-CC won 80-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Trey Tennyson led Texas A&M-CC with 20 points, and Glasper led Incarnate Word with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Lutz is averaging 9.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Cardinals. Glasper is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Isaac Mushila is averaging 14.4 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Islanders. Tennyson is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.8 steals and one block per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Islanders: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 38.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, eight steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

