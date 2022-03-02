Texas A&M-CC hosts Nicholls State following Gordon’s 33-point game

Nicholls State Colonels (19-10, 9-3 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (19-10, 6-6 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Nicholls State Colonels (19-10, 9-3 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (19-10, 6-6 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M-CC -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Jitaurious Gordon scored 33 points in Nicholls State’s 83-81 loss to the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Islanders have gone 9-3 at home. Texas A&M-CC has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Colonels have gone 9-3 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State scores 79.0 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season in Southland play. Nicholls State won the last meeting 83-80 on Feb. 12. Gordon scored 21 points to help lead the Colonels to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Tennyson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Isaac Mushila is averaging 14.4 points and 9.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Gordon is scoring 21.1 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Colonels. Latrell Jones is averaging 12.6 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Colonels: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

