Texas A&M-CC gets past Houston Baptist 75-60 in Southland

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 8:54 PM

KATY, Texas (AP) — Simeon Fryer had 16 points as fourth-seeded Texas A&M-Corpus Christi got past fifth-seeded Houston Baptist 75-60 in the Southland Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday.

Terrion Murdix had 12 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (21-11). Trevian Tennyson added 10 points.

Darius Lee had 18 points for the Huskies (11-18). Sam Hofman added 11 points. Khristion Courseault had 10 points.

___

___

