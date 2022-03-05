CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. school board to lift mask mandate | Masking accommodations for at-risk students in Va.? | Smithsonian to end mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Tennyson scores 19 to lead Texas A&M-CC over Incarnate Word

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 7:58 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Trevian Tennyson came off the bench to score 19 points to lead Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a 77-68 win over Incarnate Word on Saturday.

Terrion Murdix had 17 points and six rebounds for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (20-11, 9-8 Southland Conference). Jalen Jackson added 11 points. De’Lazarus Keys had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Drew Lutz scored a season-high 22 points and had six rebounds for the Cardinals (7-24, 4-13). Robert ”RJ” Glasper added 16 points. Benjamin Griscti had 14 points.

The Islanders improved to 2-0 against the Cardinals this season. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated UIW 80-64 on Jan. 15.

