Tennessee Volunteers and Texas A&M Aggies play for SEC Championship

Texas A&M Aggies (23-11, 9-9 SEC) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (25-7, 14-4 SEC) Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Texas A&M Aggies (23-11, 9-9 SEC) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (25-7, 14-4 SEC)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -6.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas A&M Aggies play for the SEC Championship.

The Volunteers have gone 16-0 at home. Tennessee ranks fifth in the SEC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by John Fulkerson averaging 1.9.

The Aggies have gone 9-9 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M is 6-1 in one-possession games.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Tennessee won the last meeting 90-80 on Feb. 2. Kennedy Chandler scored 16 to help lead Tennessee to the win, and Wade Taylor IV scored 19 points for Texas A&M.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler is shooting 46.1% and averaging 13.8 points for the Volunteers. Josiah-Jordan James is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Quenton Jackson is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 9-1, averaging 73.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

