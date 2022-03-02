Tennessee State Tigers play in OVC Tournament against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (11-20, 5-13 OVC) vs. Tennessee State Tigers (13-17, 8-10 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (11-20, 5-13 OVC) vs. Tennessee State Tigers (13-17, 8-10 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee State -3; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tennessee State Tigers play in the OVC Tournament against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Tigers are 8-5 in home games. Tennessee State is sixth in the OVC in rebounding with 31.6 rebounds. Kassim Nicholson paces the Tigers with 8.4 boards.

The Cougars have gone 5-13 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville allows 69.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Tennessee State won the last meeting 81-65 on Feb. 18. Nicholson scored 18 to help lead Tennessee State to the victory, and Shaun Doss scored 15 points for SIU-Edwardsville.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Marshall Jr. is averaging 12.9 points for the Tigers. Nicholson is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

Doss is shooting 42.4% and averaging 11.9 points for the Cougars. Shamar Wright is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

