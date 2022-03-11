Temple Owls play in AAC Tournament against the Tulane Green Wave

Tulane Green Wave (13-14, 10-8 AAC) vs. Temple Owls (17-11, 10-7 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Tulane Green Wave (13-14, 10-8 AAC) vs. Temple Owls (17-11, 10-7 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Temple -1; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Temple Owls play in the AAC Tournament against the Tulane Green Wave.

The Owls are 11-3 on their home court. Temple has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Green Wave are 10-8 in AAC play. Tulane is 5-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Temple won the last matchup 75-70 on Feb. 27. Damian Dunn scored 19 to help lead Temple to the victory, and Jaylen Forbes scored 19 points for Tulane.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Hicks averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Khalif Battle is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for Temple.

Jalen Cook is averaging 18 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Green Wave. Forbes is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.