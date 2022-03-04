Swider leads Syracuse against Miami

Miami Hurricanes (21-9, 13-6 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (15-15, 9-10 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami Hurricanes (21-9, 13-6 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (15-15, 9-10 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse takes on the Miami Hurricanes after Cole Swider scored 36 points in Syracuse’s 88-79 overtime loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Orange are 11-4 on their home court. Syracuse is eighth in the ACC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Swider averaging 5.4.

The Hurricanes are 13-6 in ACC play. Miami has a 4-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Miami won 88-87 in the last matchup on Jan. 6. Charlie Moore led Miami with 25 points, and Joseph Girard III led Syracuse with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Boeheim is scoring 19.0 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Orange. Swider is averaging 10.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 54.0% over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Moore is averaging 12.5 points, 4.2 assists and two steals for the Hurricanes. Kameron McGusty is averaging 11.0 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 24.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.0 points per game.

Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 24.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 11.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

