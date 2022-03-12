Swain scores 25, Yale beats Penn 67-61 in Ivy League tourney

BOSTON (AP) — Azar Swain had 25 points as Yale beat Penn 67-61 in the Ivy League tournament semifinals on…

Listen now to WTOP News

BOSTON (AP) — Azar Swain had 25 points as Yale beat Penn 67-61 in the Ivy League tournament semifinals on Saturday.

Matt Knowling had 10 points for Yale (18-11).

Jordan Dingle had 28 points for the Quakers (12-16). Nick Spinoso added 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.