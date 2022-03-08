RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | How to support Ukraine
Home » College Basketball » Stevenson sparks Southern Miss…

Stevenson sparks Southern Miss past UTSA in C-USA tournament

The Associated Press

March 8, 2022, 10:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Tyler Stevenson had a go-ahead dunk inside the final minute on his way to 22 points and Southern Miss knocked UTSA out of the Conference USA tournament with a 67-64 victory in first-round action on Tuesday night.

Walyn Napper pitched in with 19 points and six assists for the Golden Eagles (7-25), who went 1-17 during regular-season conference play. Jaron Pierre Jr. added 12 points.

Jacob Germany scored a career-high 28 points and had 12 rebounds for the Roadrunners (10-22). He also committed seven of their 18 turnovers. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah added 14 points. Erik Czumbel totaled 10 points and six assists.

Southern Miss advances to play Florida Atlantic in the second round on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force weeding out policies prohibitive to women

IRS plans to hire 10,000 workers to relieve massive backlog

House passes $1.5T omnibus spending deal seeking state of the federal workforce updates

OPM retirement backlog increases to new record high in February

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up