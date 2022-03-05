RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Stephen F. Austin tops Texas Rio Grande Valley 93-63

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 10:54 PM

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Gavin Kensmil scored 33 points as Stephen F. Austin won its 10th consecutive game, routing Texas Rio Grande Valley 93-63 on Saturday night.

Kensmil was perfect from the floor, making 13 of 13 shots. He added nine rebounds.

Calvin Solomon had 13 points and seven rebounds for Stephen F. Austin (22-8, 14-4 Western Athletic Conference). Latrell Jossell added 11 points. Sadaidriene Hall had 10 points.

Justin Johnson had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Vaqueros (8-22, 3-15). RayQuan Taylor added four blocks.

The Lumberjacks improved to 2-0 against the Vaqueros this season. Stephen F. Austin defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 86-75 on Jan. 11.

