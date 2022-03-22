St. Bonaventure beats Virginia 52-51 in NIT quarterfinals

Kyle Lofton made two free throws with five seconds remaining and Osun Osunniyi blocked a shot at the buzzer to lead St. Bonaventure to a 52-51 win over Virginia in the quarterfinals of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Listen now to WTOP News

NIT_St_Bonaventure_Virginia_Basketball_56692 Virginia forward Jayden Gardner (1) drives between St. Bonaventure defenders Jalen Adaway, left, and Dominick Welch during an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the NIT, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP NIT_St_Bonaventure_Virginia_Basketball_30585 Virginia guard Reece Beekman (2) pushes around St. Bonaventure forward Abdoul Karim Coulibaly (12) during an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the NIT, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP NIT_St_Bonaventure_Virginia_Basketball_34520 Virginia center Francisco Caffaro (22) tries to get possession of the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against St. Bonaventure in the quarterfinals of the NIT, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP NIT_St_Bonaventure_Virginia_Basketball_31024 St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt calls out to players during the team's NCAA college basketball game against Virginia in the quarterfinals of the NIT, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP NIT_St_Bonaventure_Virginia_Basketball_68871 Virginia coach Tony Bennett yells during the team's NCAA college basketball game against St. Bonaventure in the quarterfinals of the NIT, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kyle Lofton made two free throws with five seconds remaining and Osun Osunniyi blocked a shot at the buzzer to lead St. Bonaventure to a 52-51 win over Virginia in the quarterfinals of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Osunniyi finished with 10 points and four blocks for Saint Bonaventure (23-9). Jaren Holmes added 10 points and Dominick Welch had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Welch pulled St. Bonaventure within 51-50 on a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left.

Armaan Franklin had 17 points for the Cavaliers (21-14). Jayden Gardner added 14 points. Kadin Shedrick had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.