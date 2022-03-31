|College Basketball
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Fresno State
|3
|at
|COASTAL
|CAROLINA
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Dallas
|8½
|(OFF)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|Toronto
|9½
|(OFF)
|at
|ORLANDO
|at BOSTON
|14½
|(OFF)
|Indiana
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA
|Clippers
|Sacramento
|2
|(OFF)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Detroit
|4
|(OFF)
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|CITY
|Phoenix
|3
|(OFF)
|at
|MEMPHIS
|at SAN ANTONIO
|14½
|(OFF)
|Portland
|at DENVER
|4
|(OFF)
|Minnesota
|at LA LAKERS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New
|Orleans
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-142
|N.Y
|Islanders
|+118
|at TAMPA BAY
|-255
|Chicago
|+205
|Nashville
|-178
|at
|BUFFALO
|+146
|at DETROIT
|-125
|Ottawa
|+104
|at EDMONTON
|-114
|St.
|Louis
|-105
|Las Vegas
|-164
|at
|SEATTLE
|+136
|Anaheim
|-130
|at
|ARIZONA
|+108
