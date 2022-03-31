College Basketball Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Fresno State 3 at COASTAL CAROLINA NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Dallas 8½…

Listen now to WTOP News

College Basketball Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Fresno State 3 at COASTAL CAROLINA NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Dallas 8½ (OFF) at WASHINGTON Toronto 9½ (OFF) at ORLANDO at BOSTON 14½ (OFF) Indiana at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) LA Clippers Sacramento 2 (OFF) at HOUSTON Detroit 4 (OFF) at OKLAHOMA CITY Phoenix 3 (OFF) at MEMPHIS at SAN ANTONIO 14½ (OFF) Portland at DENVER 4 (OFF) Minnesota at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) New Orleans NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at N.Y RANGERS -142 N.Y Islanders +118 at TAMPA BAY -255 Chicago +205 Nashville -178 at BUFFALO +146 at DETROIT -125 Ottawa +104 at EDMONTON -114 St. Louis -105 Las Vegas -164 at SEATTLE +136 Anaheim -130 at ARIZONA +108

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.