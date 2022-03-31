RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainian defense is at a ‘turning point’ | Putin ‘misled’ about war | Ukraine legislators visit US Congress | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 31, 2022, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
College Basketball
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Fresno State 3 at COASTAL CAROLINA
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Dallas (OFF) at WASHINGTON
Toronto (OFF) at ORLANDO
at BOSTON 14½ (OFF) Indiana
at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) LA Clippers
Sacramento 2 (OFF) at HOUSTON
Detroit 4 (OFF) at OKLAHOMA CITY
Phoenix 3 (OFF) at MEMPHIS
at SAN ANTONIO 14½ (OFF) Portland
at DENVER 4 (OFF) Minnesota
at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) New Orleans
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at N.Y RANGERS -142 N.Y Islanders +118
at TAMPA BAY -255 Chicago +205
Nashville -178 at BUFFALO +146
at DETROIT -125 Ottawa +104
at EDMONTON -114 St. Louis -105
Las Vegas -164 at SEATTLE +136
Anaheim -130 at ARIZONA +108

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Budget request pivots to build trust, recruit federal workers

For feds, White House 2023 budget request is more than just the 4.6% pay raise

DoD Cloud Exchange: Renata Spinks on USMC’s acceleration to the cloud

Commerce, HUD detail office reentry plans as lawmakers urge faster return to in-person work

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up