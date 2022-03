College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Fresno State 3 at COASTAL CAROLINA at TEXAS A&M 4 Xavier NBA Thursday FAVORITE…

College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Fresno State 3 at COASTAL CAROLINA at TEXAS A&M 4 Xavier NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 11 (222½) at DETROIT at BROOKLYN 1½ (238) Milwaukee at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Cleveland at CHICAGO 3½ (223½) LA Clippers at UTAH 11½ (225) LA Lakers NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at FLORIDA -357 Chicago +276 at CAROLINA -500 Montreal +375 at TORONTO -209 Winnipeg +175 at N.Y ISLANDERS -188 Columbus +155 at BOSTON -263 New Jersey +213 at MINNESOTA -117 Pittsburgh -103 at COLORADO -321 San Jose +250 at CALGARY -255 Los Angeles +205 Dallas -176 at ANAHEIM +146

