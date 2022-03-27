College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at SOUTH ALABAMA 2½ Coastal Carolina at FRESNO STATE 8 Southern Utah NBA Monday…

College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at SOUTH ALABAMA 2½ Coastal Carolina at FRESNO STATE 8 Southern Utah NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 10 (215) Orlando Denver 3½ (231½) at CHARLOTTE Atlanta 6½ (235) at INDIANA Chicago 4½ (223½) at NEW YORK at MIAMI 13½ (220½) Sacramento Boston 3 (220½) at TORONTO San Antonio 6½ (238) at HOUSTON at MEMPHIS 8 (225) Golden State Oklahoma City 3 (223) at PORTLAND NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at WASHINGTON OFF Carolina OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF Vancouver OFF at CHICAGO OFF Buffalo OFF at EDMONTON -372 Arizona +289 at LOS ANGELES -240 Seattle +195

