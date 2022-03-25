College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at SOUTHERN UTAH 4 Portland Houston 2 at VILLANOVA at DUKE 3½ Arkansas NBA…

College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at SOUTHERN UTAH 4 Portland Houston 2 at VILLANOVA at DUKE 3½ Arkansas NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW ORLEANS 4½ (232½) San Antonio at ORLANDO 3 (224) Sacramento at TORONTO 9 (227) Indiana at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Milwaukee at CLEVELAND PK (219) Chicago at MIAMI 2 (226½) Brooklyn at DENVER 13½ (225½) Oklahoma City Houston 3½ (235½) at PORTLAND NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at BOSTON -164 N.Y Islanders +136 Tampa Bay -275 at DETROIT +220 at LAS VEGAS -196 Chicago +162 at WASHINGTON -220 New Jersey +180 at MONTREAL OFF Toronto OFF Florida -300 at OTTAWA +240 at DALLAS -160 Vancouver +132 at MINNESOTA OFF Columbus OFF Carolina OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF at CALGARY -176 Edmonton +146 at LOS ANGELES -220 Seattle +180 at SAN JOSE -152 Anaheim +126

