The Associated Press

March 24, 2022, 7:08 PM

College Basketball
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at PURDUE 12½ Saint Peter’s
at KANSAS Providence
at UCLA 2 North Carolina
at MIAMI Iowa State
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Utah (233) at CHARLOTTE
at DETROIT (218) Washington
at ATLANTA 2 (220) Golden State
at MIAMI 5 (OFF) New York
at MINNESOTA 2 (228) Dallas
Houston (235½) at PORTLAND
Philadelphia (222) at LA CLIPPERS
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Pittsburgh -125 at N.Y RANGERS +104
Washington -215 at BUFFALO +176
at WINNIPEG -205 Columbus +168
at COLORADO -430 Philadelphia +330
at CALGARY -465 Arizona +350

