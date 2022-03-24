College Basketball Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at PURDUE 12½ Saint Peter’s at KANSAS 7½ Providence at UCLA 2 North Carolina…

College Basketball Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at PURDUE 12½ Saint Peter’s at KANSAS 7½ Providence at UCLA 2 North Carolina at MIAMI 2½ Iowa State NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Utah 3½ (233) at CHARLOTTE at DETROIT 2½ (218) Washington at ATLANTA 2 (220) Golden State at MIAMI 5 (OFF) New York at MINNESOTA 2 (228) Dallas Houston 2½ (235½) at PORTLAND Philadelphia 5½ (222) at LA CLIPPERS NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Pittsburgh -125 at N.Y RANGERS +104 Washington -215 at BUFFALO +176 at WINNIPEG -205 Columbus +168 at COLORADO -430 Philadelphia +330 at CALGARY -465 Arizona +350

